25 US Housing Markets Where Rents Are Falling

The average fair market rent in the 25 US counties where rents are falling the most is 16% below the national average, according to RealtyTrac.

The real estate information company analysed data from the Department for Housing and Urban Development for three-bedroom properties in 543 counties with at least 100,000 residents.

The average 2015 fair market rent in the markets with the biggest drops in rent between 2014 and 2015 is $US1,023, RealtyTrac found. Median home prices in these markets fell 0.5% year over year, versus a 6% increase across all the counties included in the data.

These are the counties that saw the most decreases:

