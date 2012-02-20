The Latest On America's Troubling Foreclosure Market

Photo: Flickr/mpeake

In the past five years the U.S. started the foreclosure process for more than 8.2 million homes. It has completed 4 million of them.A new report and presentation from RealtyTrac says that there are currently at least 1.4 million U.S. properties in some state of foreclosure. Also, foreclosure activity is expected to rise from the ‘artificially low levels of 2011.’



We drew on the part of the presentation that focuses on what the foreclosure market looks like now, and what to expect in 2012. It highlights the California housing market since it’s the largest in the country.

