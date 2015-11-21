Here are the most affordable US housing markets where the schools are good

Online real estate marketplace and information site RealtyTrac combined together school testing data from state education departments, wage data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics, and house sale price data to find the most affordable and unaffordable zip codes in several states that had good schools.

RealtyTrac defined “good schools” as being schools whose average test scores were at least 33% higher than their overall state average, and measured housing affordability as the percentage of an average wage needed to make payments on a median price home with a standard mortgage.

Here are the most affordable zip codes with at least one good school in the 26 states for which RealtyTrac had data:

And here are the least affordable good-schools zip codes in the 26 states for which that data was available:

