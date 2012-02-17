10 States That Are Getting pummelled By Foreclosures

Photo: RealtyTrac

Foreclosure filings across the U.S. rose three per cent in January from the previous month. One in every 624 U.S. housing units received a foreclosure filing, according to the latest data from RealtyTrac.Foreclosure activity (on a year-over-year basis) increased in Florida, Illinois, Indiana and Pennsylvania for the first time in over 12 months. And foreclosures are expected to climb in coming months.



We went through RealtyTrac’s data and ranked the 10 states with the highest foreclosure rates. We also listed the total number of properties with foreclosure filings and the worst counties. Nevada had America’s highest foreclosure rate for the 61st consecutive month.

Note: Rankings are based on the foreclosure rate, not total foreclosure filings. Foreclosure rate is defined as a foreclosure filing for 1 in every x homes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.