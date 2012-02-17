10 States That Are Getting pummelled By Foreclosures

Mamta Badkar
Foreclosure map

Photo: RealtyTrac

Foreclosure filings across the U.S. rose three per cent in January from the previous month. One in every 624 U.S. housing units received a foreclosure filing, according to the latest data from RealtyTrac.Foreclosure activity (on a year-over-year basis) increased in Florida, Illinois, Indiana and Pennsylvania for the first time in over 12 months. And foreclosures are expected to climb in coming months.

We went through RealtyTrac’s data and ranked the 10 states with the highest foreclosure rates.  We also listed the total number of properties with foreclosure filings and the worst counties. Nevada had America’s highest foreclosure rate for the 61st consecutive month.

Note: Rankings are based on the foreclosure rate, not total foreclosure filings. Foreclosure rate is defined as a foreclosure filing for 1 in every x homes.

Indiana

1 in every 555 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2012

Foreclosure properties: 5,039

Worst county: Scott

Source: RealtyTrac

Colorado

1 in 523 every homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2012

Foreclosure properties: 4,228

Worst county: Garfield

Source: RealtyTrac

Delaware

1 in every 373 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2012

Foreclosure properties: 1,088

Worst county: Kent

Source: RealtyTrac

Illinois

1 in every 369 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2012

Foreclosure properties: 14,349

Worst county: Kendall

Source: RealtyTrac

Florida

1 in every 363 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2012

Foreclosure properties: 24,783

Worst county: Osceola

Source: RealtyTrac

Michigan

1 in every 354 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2012

Foreclosure properties: 12,808

Worst counties: Ingham

Source: RealtyTrac

Georgia

1 in every 328 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2012

Foreclosure properties: 12,467

Worst county: Walton and Carroll

Source: RealtyTrac

Arizona

1 in every 325 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2012

Foreclosure properties: 8,749

Worst county: Pinal

Source: RealtyTrac

California

1 in every 265 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2012

Foreclosure properties: 51,584

Worst county: Yuba

Source: RealtyTrac

Nevada

1 in every 198 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2012

Foreclosure properties: 5,931

Worst county: Clark

Source: RealtyTrac

And the U.S. is one of the most overprices housing markets in the world...

The Most Overpriced Housing Markets In The Developed World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.