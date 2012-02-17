10 States That Are Getting pummelled By Foreclosures

Photo: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure filings across the U.S. rose three per cent in January from the previous month. One in every 624 U.S. housing units received a foreclosure filing, according to the latest data from RealtyTrac.Foreclosure activity (on a year-over-year basis) increased in Florida, Illinois, Indiana and Pennsylvania for the first time in over 12 months. And foreclosures are expected to climb in coming months.
We went through RealtyTrac’s data and ranked the 10 states with the highest foreclosure rates. We also listed the total number of properties with foreclosure filings and the worst counties. Nevada had America’s highest foreclosure rate for the 61st consecutive month.
Note: Rankings are based on the foreclosure rate, not total foreclosure filings. Foreclosure rate is defined as a foreclosure filing for 1 in every x homes.
1 in every 555 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2012
Foreclosure properties: 5,039
Worst county: Scott
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in 523 every homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2012
Foreclosure properties: 4,228
Worst county: Garfield
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 373 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2012
Foreclosure properties: 1,088
Worst county: Kent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 369 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2012
Foreclosure properties: 14,349
Worst county: Kendall
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 363 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2012
Foreclosure properties: 24,783
Worst county: Osceola
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 354 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2012
Foreclosure properties: 12,808
Worst counties: Ingham
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 328 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2012
Foreclosure properties: 12,467
Worst county: Walton and Carroll
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 325 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2012
Foreclosure properties: 8,749
Worst county: Pinal
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 265 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2012
Foreclosure properties: 51,584
Worst county: Yuba
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 198 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2012
Foreclosure properties: 5,931
Worst county: Clark
Source: RealtyTrac
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.