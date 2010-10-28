Foreclosures Are Now Exploding In The Cities You'd Least Expect

Photo: AP

There’s a new RealtyTrac foreclosure report out today, and it’s showing some big gains in some surprise areas.Finance & Commerce:



Eleven of the nation’s 20 largest metro areas posted year-over-year increases in foreclosure-related filings. The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue market led the way with a 71 per cent increase in foreclosure activity from the third quarter of 2009, RealtyTrac said. The Chicago-Naperville-Joliet area was No. 2 with a 35 per cent increase, followed by Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown with a 26 per cent increase and Detroit-Warren-Livonia with a nearly 23 per cent increase.

We’ll be back with more details later, when the full report is online.

