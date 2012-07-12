16 Cities That Are Getting Destroyed By Foreclosures

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In the first half of 2012 there were over a million U.S. properties with foreclosure filings, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report. This was up 2 per cent from second half of 2011, but down 11 per cent from the first half of 2011.



1 in every 126 homes had at least one foreclosure filing in the first six months of the year.

We combed through RealtyTrac data to put together the 16 metropolitan areas with the worst foreclosure rates in the nation in the first half of the year. For most recent data on local markets, we included June filings and the monthly and annual change in foreclosures.

Note: All data is for the largest metro areas. The metros are ranked by foreclosure activity in the first half of the year. All other data is for June 2012.

