16 Cities That Are Getting Destroyed By Foreclosures

In the first half of 2012 there were over a million U.S. properties with foreclosure filings, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report. This was up 2 per cent from second half of 2011, but down 11 per cent from the first half of 2011.

1 in every 126 homes had at least one foreclosure filing in the first six months of the year. 

We combed through RealtyTrac data to put together the 16 metropolitan areas with the worst foreclosure rates in the nation in the first half of the year. For most recent data on local markets, we included June filings and the monthly and annual change in foreclosures.

Note: All data is for the largest metro areas. The metros are ranked by foreclosure activity in the first half of the year. All other data is for June 2012.

Fresno, California

1 in every 56 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
1,289

Change from May 2012:
+17.29%

Change from June 2011:
-8.06%

Source: RealtyTrac

Chicago-Naperville-Joliet, Illinois

1 in every 55 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
14,014

Change from May 2012:
-6.98%

Change from June 2011:
+41.99%

Source: RealtyTrac

Rockford, Illinois

1 in every 55 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
486

Change from May 2012:
-12.75%

Change from June 2011:
+21.80%

Source: RealtyTrac

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida

1 in every 53 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
6,896

Change from May 2012:
-6.87%

Change from June 2011:
-9.26%

Source: RealtyTrac

Orlando-Kissimmee, Florida

1 in every 52 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
3,182

Change from May 2012:
-14.35%

Change from June 2011:
+15.08%

Source: RealtyTrac

Sacramento--Arden-Arcade--Roseville, California

1 in every 50 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
4,018

Change from May 2012:
+18.63%

Change from June 2011:
-11.89%

Source: RealtyTrac

Visalia-Porterville, California

1 in every 49 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
622

Change from May 2012:
-23.77%

Change from June 2011:
-15.95%

Source: RealtyTrac

Las Vegas-Paradise, Nevada

1 in every 49 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
3,181

Change from May 2012:
+1.89%

Change from June 2011:
-61.13%

Source: RealtyTrac

Bakersfield, California

1 in every 48 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
1,445

Change from May 2012:
+4.33%

Change from June 2011:
-6.17%

Source: RealtyTrac

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona

1 in every 48 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
6,566

Change from May 2012:
-10.70%

Change from June 2011:
-36.24%

Source: RealtyTrac

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta, Georgia

1 in every 47 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
8,444

Change from May 2012:
-12.74%

Change from June 2011:
+18.70%

Source: RealtyTrac

Merced, California

1 in every 46 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
385

Change from May 2012:
+41.03%

Change from June 2011:
-18.09%

Source: RealtyTrac

Vallejo-Fairfield, California

1 in every 39 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
749

Change from May 2012:
-11.88%

Change from June 2011:
-7.53%

Source: RealtyTrac

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California

1 in every 39 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
8,477

Change from May 2012:
+1.06%

Change from June 2011:
-19.91%

Source: RealtyTrac

Modesto, California

1 in every 38 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
1,144

Change from May 2012:
+26.55%

Change from June 2011:
-8.99%

Source: RealtyTrac

Stockton, California

1 in every 38 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
1,616

Change from May 2012:
+34.78%

Change from June 2011:
+37.30%

Source: RealtyTrac

