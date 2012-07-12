16 Cities That Are Getting Destroyed By Foreclosures

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
In the first half of 2012 there were over a million U.S. properties with foreclosure filings, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report. This was up 2 per cent from second half of 2011, but down 11 per cent from the first half of 2011.
1 in every 126 homes had at least one foreclosure filing in the first six months of the year.
We combed through RealtyTrac data to put together the 16 metropolitan areas with the worst foreclosure rates in the nation in the first half of the year. For most recent data on local markets, we included June filings and the monthly and annual change in foreclosures.
Note: All data is for the largest metro areas. The metros are ranked by foreclosure activity in the first half of the year. All other data is for June 2012.
1 in every 56 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
1,289
Change from May 2012:
+17.29%
Change from June 2011:
-8.06%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 55 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
14,014
Change from May 2012:
-6.98%
Change from June 2011:
+41.99%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 55 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
486
Change from May 2012:
-12.75%
Change from June 2011:
+21.80%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 53 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
6,896
Change from May 2012:
-6.87%
Change from June 2011:
-9.26%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 52 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
3,182
Change from May 2012:
-14.35%
Change from June 2011:
+15.08%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 50 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
4,018
Change from May 2012:
+18.63%
Change from June 2011:
-11.89%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 49 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
622
Change from May 2012:
-23.77%
Change from June 2011:
-15.95%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 49 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
3,181
Change from May 2012:
+1.89%
Change from June 2011:
-61.13%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 48 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
1,445
Change from May 2012:
+4.33%
Change from June 2011:
-6.17%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 48 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
6,566
Change from May 2012:
-10.70%
Change from June 2011:
-36.24%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 47 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
8,444
Change from May 2012:
-12.74%
Change from June 2011:
+18.70%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 46 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
385
Change from May 2012:
+41.03%
Change from June 2011:
-18.09%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 39 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
749
Change from May 2012:
-11.88%
Change from June 2011:
-7.53%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 39 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
8,477
Change from May 2012:
+1.06%
Change from June 2011:
-19.91%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 38 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
1,144
Change from May 2012:
+26.55%
Change from June 2011:
-8.99%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 38 homes received a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings in June:
1,616
Change from May 2012:
+34.78%
Change from June 2011:
+37.30%
Source: RealtyTrac
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.