20 American Cities That Are Getting Crushed By Foreclosures

Foreclosure activity climbed in 54 per cent of U.S. metros in the first quarter of 2012.Overall, foreclosure activity decreased nearly 16 per cent year-over-year across the U.S. and was down a marginal 2.25 per cent from the previous quarter, according to the latest data from RealtyTrac.

But foreclosures are expected to increase as especially in metros where the courts are working through a backlog of foreclosed properties.

We drew on RealtyTrac data to show you the 20 metro areas with the biggest increase in foreclosure activity.

Note: All data is for the 20 largest metros. Data for properties with foreclosure filings is for Q1 2012.

Santa Rosa-Petaluma

1 in every 113 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,803

Change from Q4 2011:
-12.48%

Change from Q1 2011:
-14.63%

Prescott

1 in every 113 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
975

Change from Q4 2011:
+2.20%

Change from Q1 2011:
-33.04%

Chico

1 in every 111 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
865

Change from Q4 2011:
+8.26%

Change from Q1 2011:
-6.89%

Chicago-Naperville-Joliet

1 in every 107 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
34,454

Change from Q4 2011:
+16.50%

Change from Q1 2011:
+17.51%

Rockford

1 in every 104 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,399

Change from Q4 2011:
+51.74%

Change from Q1 2011:
+50.43%

Orlando-Kissimmee

1 in every 101 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
9.330

Change from Q4 2011:
+7.81%

Change from Q1 2011:
+52.20%

Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura

1 in every 97 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,903

Change from Q4 2011:
-12.51%

Change from Q1 2011:
-13.08%

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

1 in 95 every homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
25,883

Change from Q4 2011:
0.00%

Change from Q1 2011:
+37.19%

Fresno

1 in every 92 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,423

Change from Q4 2011:
-14.98%

Change from Q1 2011:
-31.35%

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta

1 in every 90 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
24,161

Change from Q4 2011:
+3.39%

Change from Q1 2011:
-11.34%

Visalia-Porterville

1 in every 89 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,600

Change from Q4 2011:
-12.47%

Change from Q1 2011:
-23.48%

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale

1 in every 87 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
20,787

Change from Q4 2011:
-4.66%

Change from Q1 2011:
-42.93%

Las Vegas-Paradise

1 in every 82 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
10,192

Change from Q4 2011:
-25.88%

Change from Q1 2011:
-61.21%

Bakersfield

1 in every 81 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,509

Change from Q4 2011:
-11.57%

Change from Q1 2011:
-25.80%

Sacramento--Arden-Arcade--Roseville

1 in 77 every homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
11,385

Change from Q4 2011:
-12.57%

Change from Q1 2011:
-16.32%

Merced

1 in every 72 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,162

Change from Q4 2011:
-1.94%

Change from Q1 2011:
-27.60%

Vallejo-Fairfield

1 in every 63 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,427

Change from Q4 2011:
-13.54%

Change from Q1 2012:
-21.99%

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario

1 in 62 every homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
24,142

Change from Q4 2011:
-9.25%

Change from Q1 2011:
-19.15%

Modesto

1 in every 60 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,991

Change from Q4 2011:
-8.14%

Change from Q1 2011:
-21.48%

Stockton

1 in every 60 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,912

Change from Q4 2011:
-13.28%

Change from Q1 2011:
-18.86%

