20 American Cities That Are Getting Crushed By Foreclosures

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Foreclosure activity climbed in 54 per cent of U.S. metros in the first quarter of 2012.Overall, foreclosure activity decreased nearly 16 per cent year-over-year across the U.S. and was down a marginal 2.25 per cent from the previous quarter, according to the latest data from RealtyTrac.
But foreclosures are expected to increase as especially in metros where the courts are working through a backlog of foreclosed properties.
We drew on RealtyTrac data to show you the 20 metro areas with the biggest increase in foreclosure activity.
Note: All data is for the 20 largest metros. Data for properties with foreclosure filings is for Q1 2012.
1 in every 113 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,803
Change from Q4 2011:
-12.48%
Change from Q1 2011:
-14.63%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 113 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
975
Change from Q4 2011:
+2.20%
Change from Q1 2011:
-33.04%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 111 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
865
Change from Q4 2011:
+8.26%
Change from Q1 2011:
-6.89%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 107 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
34,454
Change from Q4 2011:
+16.50%
Change from Q1 2011:
+17.51%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 104 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,399
Change from Q4 2011:
+51.74%
Change from Q1 2011:
+50.43%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 101 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
9.330
Change from Q4 2011:
+7.81%
Change from Q1 2011:
+52.20%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 97 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,903
Change from Q4 2011:
-12.51%
Change from Q1 2011:
-13.08%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in 95 every homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
25,883
Change from Q4 2011:
0.00%
Change from Q1 2011:
+37.19%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 92 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,423
Change from Q4 2011:
-14.98%
Change from Q1 2011:
-31.35%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 90 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
24,161
Change from Q4 2011:
+3.39%
Change from Q1 2011:
-11.34%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 89 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,600
Change from Q4 2011:
-12.47%
Change from Q1 2011:
-23.48%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 87 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
20,787
Change from Q4 2011:
-4.66%
Change from Q1 2011:
-42.93%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 82 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
10,192
Change from Q4 2011:
-25.88%
Change from Q1 2011:
-61.21%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 81 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,509
Change from Q4 2011:
-11.57%
Change from Q1 2011:
-25.80%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in 77 every homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
11,385
Change from Q4 2011:
-12.57%
Change from Q1 2011:
-16.32%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 72 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,162
Change from Q4 2011:
-1.94%
Change from Q1 2011:
-27.60%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 63 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,427
Change from Q4 2011:
-13.54%
Change from Q1 2012:
-21.99%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in 62 every homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
24,142
Change from Q4 2011:
-9.25%
Change from Q1 2011:
-19.15%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 60 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,991
Change from Q4 2011:
-8.14%
Change from Q1 2011:
-21.48%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 60 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q1 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,912
Change from Q4 2011:
-13.28%
Change from Q1 2011:
-18.86%
Source: RealtyTrac
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.