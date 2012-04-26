20 American Cities That Are Getting Crushed By Foreclosures

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Foreclosure activity climbed in 54 per cent of U.S. metros in the first quarter of 2012.Overall, foreclosure activity decreased nearly 16 per cent year-over-year across the U.S. and was down a marginal 2.25 per cent from the previous quarter, according to the latest data from RealtyTrac.



But foreclosures are expected to increase as especially in metros where the courts are working through a backlog of foreclosed properties.

We drew on RealtyTrac data to show you the 20 metro areas with the biggest increase in foreclosure activity.

Note: All data is for the 20 largest metros. Data for properties with foreclosure filings is for Q1 2012.



