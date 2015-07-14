Realtors spent $5,000 on a private chef to convince Minecraft's billionaire creator to buy this $70 million mansion

Rodeo Realty The dining room table has place settings that cost $US3,700 each.

Markus Persson, a Swedish video game programmer best known for creating Minecraft, famously dropped $US70 million for a 23,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion in December 2014.

The purchase was a record for the area, and Persson reportedly outbid Beyonce and Jay Z, who had visited the home a number of times.

In addition to an infinity pool, eight bedrooms, and fifteen bathrooms, the home came furnished with some very expensive decor, like a $US500,000 living room set by Bentley and a wine cellar stocked with bottles of Dom Perignon.

The over-the-top house was listed by Ben Bacal Realty as well as Branden Williams and Rayni Romito Williams of Williams & Williams.

A recent story in the Los Angeles Times shows the great lengths realtors like the Williamses will go to to market a property of such high value to billionaires.

According to the Times, the Williamses spent $US50,000 a month to advertise the listing on billboards on Sunset Boulevard, in addition to print ads in luxury publications.

When Persson flew in to Los Angeles to view the home, the realtor couple hired a chef to prepare a meal of lamb chops. The chef’s services cost $US5,000.

But, according to the Times’ account, when Persson arrived, he said he was in the mood for sushi instead.

The Williamses, amazingly, were able to get platters of sushi from renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa delivered at the last minute. They had a group of models serve the meal to the prospective buyer.

Their effort obviously paid off — Persson ended up buying the home for $US70 million in cash.

Courtesy of Rodeo Realty A look inside the mansion’s living room.

The Williamses most recently spent about $US40,000 to create a “lifestyle film” to market their latest listing in Los Angeles: a $US33 million mansion located in the Bird Streets.

Persson’s net worth is estimated at $US1.3 billion.

