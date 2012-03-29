Realtors Are Calling This Gorgeous $30 Million Mansion The Hamptons' 'Last Great Estate'

Photo: Breitenbach Real Estate

Finding real estate in the Hamptons is a cut throat competition for the super wealthy.So consider this house one of the grand prizes.



Sitting on 13,000 square feet, this Hamptons estate boasts 10 fire places, a tennis court, pool, pool house, custom wine cellar and staff apartments.

It’s such a rare find, the realtor Susan Breitenbach is calling it ‘The Last Great Estate’.

If that doesn’t start a race to sign the deal, we don’t know what will.

