Realtors Are Calling This Gorgeous $30 Million Mansion The Hamptons' 'Last Great Estate'

Linette Lopez
Hamptons last great estate

Photo: Breitenbach Real Estate

Finding real estate in the Hamptons is a cut throat competition for the super wealthy.So consider this house one of the grand prizes.

Sitting on 13,000 square feet, this Hamptons estate boasts 10 fire places, a tennis court, pool, pool house, custom wine cellar and staff apartments.

It’s such a rare find, the realtor Susan Breitenbach is calling it ‘The Last Great Estate’.

If that doesn’t start a race to sign the deal, we don’t know what will.

The grounds in full.

Gated, obviously.

Long view

The entryway

With a dramatic staircase

Spacious kitchen

The library

One of the 10 bed rooms

One of the 8.5 bathrooms

Is that a sauna I spy?

For the kids

Perhaps that's not your ideal vacation home location>

The Head Of A Soda Dynasty Is Selling His Gorgeous, Sprawling Virginia Estate For $10.8 Million>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.