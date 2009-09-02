Grand Theft Auto Sex Scenes Cost Take-Two $20 Million

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a9e60b6d4758e0f201ddaf6/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Vdeogame maker Take-Two Interactive will pay $20 million to settle a class-action suit over sex scenes developers snuck into its Grand Theft Auto release four years ago, the company announced this week.



VentureBeat: Developers at Rockstar Games included a hidden sex scene in their hot-selling Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas video game. The scene (right) wasn’t playable in the game until a hacker released a tool that unlocked it. When word got out about the “hot coffee mod,” it caused a flurry of controversy.

The company first claimed the scene was the work of hackers, and then it discovered the scenes were inadvertantly left on the game disks by the Rockstar Games developers. Parents were not pleased that the scene let the hero of the game accept an invitation for hot coffee from a bikini clad woman and then engage in sex in her apartment. It led to a product recall and the tanking of the company’s stock price. About a billion dollars in market capitalisation evaporated, but investors sued when they discovered that company officials had made questionable statements during the price collapse. The incident was one of the factors that led to a complete overhaul of the management team.

