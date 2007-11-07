RealNetworks Vet To Motionbox

NYC-based video-sharing startup Motionbox has hired Liz Hughes, a former exec at RealNetworks (RNWK), as VP of Business Development. Liz had been at Real for 10 years (a lengthy tenure at that company), most recently as GM of Strategic Relationships, where she worked on the company’s Rhapsody service, among other responsibilities. Most recently, Liz ran strategic accounts at Minneapolis-based advisory service Iconoculture.

