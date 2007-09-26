RealNetworks (RNWK) Adds GameTrust

RealNetworks is buying NY’s casual gaming site GameTrust, PaidContent reports. Price: “Less than $50 million.” This is one of a series of casual games acquisitions by RealNetworks, which started focusing on the industry a few years ago. The company recorded $24.9 million in game revenue in its last quarter; music generated $36.8 million.



GameTrust had raised about $20 million in three rounds since 2002; investors include TWJ Capital, NJTC Venture Fund, Patriot Capital, CSK Ventures, Topspin Partners, Silicon Alley Venture Partners, Draper Associates and investor Elon Musk.

