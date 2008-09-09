RealNetworks' New DVD Ripper Could Be Good News For Netflix (NFLX)

RealNetworks’ (RNWK) latest product: RealDVD, a $30 software app that lets you rip DVDs to your hard drive to watch on your computer. While Real has taken precautions to prevent nefarious use — DRM, a limit of computers the movies can be viewed on, etc. — this will piss off the movie industry; the NYT has a rundown of the copyright situation.



But if the software takes off, who’s a clear-cut winner? Netflix, obviously.

People don’t want to rip a movie to their computer that they already own on DVD — there’s no point to that. Especially if Real’s DRM prevents you from watching it on an iPod. So where’s the best place to get a steady flow of movies long enough to rip — without having to buy them? From red paper envelopes, of course. If RealDVD catches on, expect Netflix (NFLX) to benefit.

