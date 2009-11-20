RealNetworks, MTV In Talks To Restructure Rhapsody

RealNetworks and MTV are in talks to restructure their Rhapsody music joint venture, according to a SEC filing that RealNetworks just filed.

Specifically:

If these discussions result in a definitive agreement, RealNetworks may agree, among other things, to adjust the corporate governance and/or management structure of Rhapsody and to reallocate the ownership of Rhapsody between RealNetworks and MTVN such that RealNetworks’ percentage ownership of Rhapsody could be reduced from 51% resulting in both parties owning 50% or slightly less.

The most surprising part: Rhapsody still exists.

