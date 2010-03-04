RealNetworks Finally Gives Up On Crazy 'RealDVD' Ripper

RealNetworks is finally giving up on its bold “RealDVD” movie-copying app now that founder and CEO Rob Glaser is out.

As paidContent notes on Twitter: “The post-Rob Glaser RealNetworks gives up on RealDVD, will pay studios $4.5M, drop appeal, refunds to all 2,700 buyers. $RNWK.”

CNET’s Greg Sandoval has more →

And here’s the press release:

RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK) announced today that it has settled lawsuits with the six major Hollywood movie studios, Viacom Inc., and the DVD Copy Control Association related to Real’s RealDVD product.

As part of the settlement, RealNetworks will withdraw its pending appeal of the District Court’s preliminary injunction. The parties have agreed to the terms of a permanent injunction that will prohibit RealNetworks from distributing or supporting RealDVD or any other technology that enables the duplication of copyrighted content protected by the Content Scramble System, ARccOS, or RipGuard. The parties agreed that the injunction resolves all open issues in the case. Real agreed to pay the studios $4.5 million for their costs and fees in connection with the litigation.

Real will turn off the metadata service that provides DVD cover art and movie information, for the approximately 2,700 existing RealDVD customers, and the company is in the process of refunding the purchase price of the product to these customers.

“We are pleased to put this litigation behind us,” said Bob Kimball, president and acting CEO for Real. “This is another step toward fulfilling our commitment to simplify our company and focus on our core businesses. Until this dispute, Real had always enjoyed a productive working relationship with Hollywood. With this litigation resolved, I hope that in the future we can find mutually beneficial ways to use Real technology to bring Hollywood’s great work to consumers.”

Real’s payment obligation under the settlement agreement will be reflected in its consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2009, which the Company will include in a Form 8-K to be furnished tomorrow to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

