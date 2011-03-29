RealNetworks CEO Leaves, But Rob Glaser Is Not Returning

Not coming back.

RealNetworks CEO Bob Kimball has stepped down after less than eight months, leaving the company searching for a new leader once again.Seattle tech blog Geekwire contacted former CEO and founder Rob Glaser to ask if he’d be taking the reins again.



“Absolutely not,” was his reply. Glaser left the company in January 2010.

Kimball has spent 12 years at the company and is stepping down for personal reasons, Glaser said. Executive Mike Lunsford will the the interim CEO while a new leader is found.

The company has struggled to define a new direction after spinning its subscription music service, Rhapsody, into an independent company last April.

In December, RealNetworks announced plans to build an online storage service called Unifi, and previewed the service at CES in January. It’s supposed to launch in “early 2011,” but is still in beta testing.

