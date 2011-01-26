Rich and Broke

Photo: AP

The Nassau County Interim Finance Authority, a New York State oversight board, called a special meeting for tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon amid speculation that the board will take over Nassau County’s finances, Bond Buyer reports. The meeting has no stated agenda and authority chairman Ronald Stack declined to comment.Nassau County ranks among the 15 wealthiest counties in the United States. But high median income has proved no match for chronic over-spending.



