Kofi Siriboe and Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing in ‘Really Love’ Really Love/MACRO film

“Really Love” is a romance film that explores love, art and the Black experience in Washington DC.

Insider caught up with Siriboe and Wong-Loi-Sing to discuss their on-screen chemistry.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Really Love” is a romance film that proves itself as a valuable expression of Black relationships and self-growth.

The movie follows Isaiah (Kofi Siriboe), a painter who portrays Black life in gentrifying Washington DC, and Stevie (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing), a law student who’s passionate about helping others. Their love story in “Really Love” begins at an art show and evolves with DC’s vibrant culture as the backdrop.

Hollywood’s interpretation of Black love is constantly under a magnifying glass due to negative portrayals, but “Really Love” provides romance with the right amount of heat while opting out of trauma.

“It’s really a collaboration of love,” Kofi Siriboe told Insider during an interview alongside Wong-Loi-Sing.

‘Really Love’ zooms in on the intimate moments of love

Kofi Siriboe and Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing in ‘Really Love’ Really Love/Macro films

“Really Love” does one thing exceptionally well – and that’s focusing on details. The way Isaiah and Stevie stare into one another’s eyes, or the way they dance, or give forehead kisses to one another – viewers are left enchanted by the two lovers.

When asked how those moments were organically worked into the scenes, Siriboe said they worked together to build “a space where we can trust each other and give each other the license to be free.”

“Like any relationship, when you’re getting to know somebody, there’s that process of learning how everybody has a different love language,” he said. “Everybody wants to be touched differently. Everybody wants to be spoken to differently. And just being able to dive in and say, ‘We’re doing this together as teammates and we have to trust each other.'”

During a montage of Stevie and Isaiah on their day-long date, the only sound the audience hears is jazz music. Their body language and expressions speak for themselves. Wong-Loi-Sing said she and costar Siriboe decided to pretend the camera wasn’t there.

“We were just like, ‘What would we do if we were in love right now?'” Wong-Loi-Sing said. “What does it look like? That part really feels like magic.”

‘Really Love’ masterfully portrays and elevates the ‘everyday’ Black experience



Kofi Siriboe, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing, Jade Eshete, and Tristan Mack Wilds in still from ‘Really Love’ Really Love/Macro films

Platonic intimacy is something that isn’t celebrated enough when it’s depicted in film, but “Really Love” makes a point to show different types of love. Yusef Davis (Michael Ealy) mentors Isaiah, while Chenai Hungwe (Uzo Aduba) pushes Isaiah as an artist. Stevie’s parents (Blair Underwood and Suzanne Douglas) show a protective, yet nurturing love.

There’s one scene when Isaiah’s childhood friend Nick (Tristan Mack Wilds) visits Isaiah after not seeing him for a year. There’s a pause between the characters after they dap each other up, and Nick goes in for a nurturing long hug.

It’s a moment where vulnerability and support occurs between two Black men – something that’s not often shown onscreeny. The moment shows the importance of having those around us that feel like safe spaces to unfold and feel seen.

The film also shows characters existing in their everyday lives. Siriboe told Insider it was important for him to portray that through this film because “it’s very easy to … overlook that.”

“I remember being young and seeing ‘Love Jones’ and just seeing films were just people just [being],” he said. “As much as I love ‘Love Jones’ and Larenz [Tate] and Nia [Long] – I love the moments when they were with their friends and they were just talking. And when he was playing pool with Isaiah Washington.”

He continued: “It was us just being us, but in such a beautiful way.”

‘Really Love’ highlights the Black experience in Washington, DC

Kofi Siriboe, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing, and Jade Eshete in ‘Really Love’ Netflix

Layers of Black culture are shown throughout the movie thanks to significant yet small details. There are frequent nods to diasporic culture in Washington DC, like go-go dancing, Ethiopian food, jazz, art and decor.

Siriboe explained how the director, Angel Kristi Williams, brought some specific experiences she saw during her childhood and brought it to life.

“That’s her upbringing,” Siriboe said. “We shot on the streets she used to walk home from school on.”

“The fact that Angel had the vision to use DC as the foundation for this film means so much more to me and so much more to the film because now people can watch this film across the sea and just see themselves as well,” Wong-Loi-Sing continued.

”Really Love” proves slow and steady wins the race. There’s no gut-wrenching drama that pulls you away from the enjoyment. But make no mistake: this film is made with and oozes love. The film abundantly and unapologetically showcases Black people, in the best light – figuratively and literally.

“Really Love” is streaming now on Netflix.