REALLY?! Fox News Host Evokes Whitney Houston And Tells Rep. Maxine Waters To 'Step Away From The Crack Pipe’

No seriously, what was that?



“Fox and Friends” host Eric Bolling went about as low as anyone can go when he told Rep. Maxine Waters this morning to “step away from the crack pipe.”

“Congresswoman, you saw what happened to Whitney Houston,” Bolling said. “Step away from the crack pipe, step away from the Xanax, step away from the Lorazepam because it’s going to get you in trouble.”

Bolling’s comments came after video of Waters calling John Boehner and Eric Cantor “demons” circulated the web yesterday. But even his fellow co-hosts, who had been railing on Waters all show, were taken aback by the host’s comments.

Later in the show, Bolling said he was “kidding.”

Here’s the video:

