This Traffic Light Encourages You To Exercise While You Wait

The idea: Waiting to cross the street? Why not limber up for the walk and do some yoga?



Instead of the traditional red hand symbol, this traffic light showcases a variety of human figures stretching in different positions.

Whose idea: Li Ming Hsing

Why it’s a bomb: Fun theory (the idea that people will choose enjoyment over ease) is not a new idea, and it does work.

Take Volkswagen’s Piano Stairs experiment for example. It created musical stairs that played a note on every step and placed them next to an escalator. The results: 66% of people chose to walk instead of being lazy.

But it’s hard to imagine busy, stressed New Yorkers stopping to do some yoga on their way to work. It doesn’t sound fun; it just sounds awkward.

