HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Reality TV Couple Is Flipping This West Village Loft For $17 Million

Meredith Galante

novogratz west village home

Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Cortney and Robert Novogratz are in the business of flipping homes.The Novogratzes star in HGTV’s “Home By Novogratz,” a show based on their design business and personal lives as they juggle clients and parenting seven children. A film crew documented them for months inside their West Village home.

They’ve now flipped 15 houses in Manhattan, and just moved out of the West Village loft to make No. 16.

The spread is now on the market for $17.45 million. It was recently price chopped from $25 million.

The home is a garage-turned-loft almost on the West Side Highway.

The Novogratzes are self-taught designers. The couple met at a party in their early 20s, and dreamed of a loft they would one day call home. Robert left his career in finance and the pair embarked on a full-time career in design once they realised they were “pretty good at it,” Cortney once told us.

The home has five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and spans just more than 7,000 square feet.

Here's what the home looked like before the Novogratzes moved in.

Now, there are huge glass windows that look out over the Hudson River.

Here are the Novogratzes in front of the home. They've moved a lot in the past 20 years. In one year alone, they moved three times, after flipping homes.

The home is located at 400 West Street.

The house has a ton of stairs, which are all made of Zebrawood. The house has four levels in total.

The home is a 22.75 foot wide townhouse.

Here's the dining area off the kitchen. There was room for the whole Novogratz gang.

This is how one of the Novogratz daughters decorated her side of the room while living there.

The kids all shared rooms while the family lived in this house.

The master bedroom also has Zebrawood flooring. The bathroom is attached.

The shower stall is separated from the freestanding tub.

When the Novogratzes lived here, there was no door separating the bedroom and bathroom.

There's even a basketball court in their house. One of the Novogratz children posed for this photo about a year ago.

The roof deck has an outstanding view of the Hudson.

Get an idea of how everything is laid out.

There are a lot of stairs, but also a lot of space.

