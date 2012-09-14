HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Reality TV Couple Is Flipping This West Village Loft For $17 Million

Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate



Cortney and Robert Novogratz are in the business of flipping homes.The Novogratzes star in HGTV’s “Home By Novogratz,” a show based on their design business and personal lives as they juggle clients and parenting seven children. A film crew documented them for months inside their West Village home.

They’ve now flipped 15 houses in Manhattan, and just moved out of the West Village loft to make No. 16.

The spread is now on the market for $17.45 million. It was recently price chopped from $25 million.

The home is a garage-turned-loft almost on the West Side Highway.

The Novogratzes are self-taught designers. The couple met at a party in their early 20s, and dreamed of a loft they would one day call home. Robert left his career in finance and the pair embarked on a full-time career in design once they realised they were “pretty good at it,” Cortney once told us.

The home has five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and spans just more than 7,000 square feet.

