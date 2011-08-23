Reality TV Housewife Bethenny Frankel Buys $4.9 Million TriBeCa Condo

Photo: Trulia

Bethenny Frankel, the former “Real Housewives of New York” castmember, turned solo reality TV breakout star with “Bethenny Ever After,” turned alcohol and product-pushing millionaire, is moving on up in the New York City real estate game with her recent purchase of a new $4,995,000 home in NYC’s TriBeCa neighbourhood.According to the New York Post, Frankel is packing up her famous brood that includes husband Jason Hoppy and baby Bryn and moving to a bigger, fancier home at 195 Hudson Street. This is the same building where Jay-Z and Beyonce married in a super secret Penthouse ceremony a few years back. For those Frankel followers, Bethenny talked non-stop about moving to California on the last season of the reality series that also bears her name. Looks like they’ve decided to continue to live (and film!) in the Big Apple.



While it’s likely this new abode will become the location for next season’s show and we’ll get the inside view, let’s dig into the on-paper details on her new home. It’s an enormous (not a word you hear very often in NYC real estate), corner unit with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 11’3 ceilings. 16 large windows line the walls, opening the home up to spectacular New York City views.

A decorative fireplace with Bateig Azul limestone is the centrepiece of the formal living/dining room, including wet bar with wine fridge, sink and ice-maker. Sunny east-facing kitchen features Pietra di Bedonia stone counter tops, glass tiles, Sub Zero refrigerator, Thermador professional stovetop, warming oven, and a Miele dishwasher.

Situated in the Northeast corner is the media room complete with blackout shades, and “built-ins” housing state-of-the-art surround sound for the entire home. A library is attached to a sizable master suite and incredible Chambord limestone clad master bath with maple cabinetry, dual sinks, Whirlpool soaking tub and separate standing steam shower.Two additional bedrooms and bathrooms are also finished in Chambord limestone/glass tile and glass mosaic tiles.

Bethenny’s new house also comes with another NYC rarity – its own deeded parking space in the building’s private garage. 195 Hudson has a total of 27 units on 8 floors and offers a full time doorman, private storage and a common roof deck.

This post originally appeared on Trulia Luxe Living.

