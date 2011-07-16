Wall Street Wife Says Her New Reality Show Is Not About Trophy Wives, In Fact "Some Of Them Have MBAs!"

Photo: DevonFleming.com

Devon Fleming is a household name in Fairfield County, Connecticut.Soon, she could be a famous she on-air reality-tv star, if her show, “Wall Street Wives,” gets picked up.



Fleming and her friend, Sammi Mendenhall, put out a casting call for their reality show brainchild, Wall $treet Wives yesterday.

The ad asks for women who are married, or were married to Wall Street men, and emphasises that the show “will be fun and will not be about crazy women having catfights!”

Instead, they’re looking for women who have “a fun and attractive personality” and who live “fabulous lives.”

Not: Wall Street trophy wives.

“These are not idiots. These are the intelligent women who hold it down. Some of them have M.B.A.’s!” Mendenhall told Dealbook. She admitted that the show would be really difficult to cast because Wall Streeters are so private about their personal lives.

Fleming, who has three children with her Deutsche Banker husband David Fleming, runs her own media firm out of New Canaan (we think this is the couple’s previous $1.4 milliion home, according to Patch).

But her career began on Wall Street. She majored in business at George Washington University, then worked as an equity assistant at Dean Witter. She subsquently worked for Bloomberg, and then became a fixed income executive at Dillon Read.

Fleming and Mendenhall “first pitched the show in 2007, using Ms. Fleming, who is married to a Deutsche Bank wealth manager, as a central character, ” Dealbook reported. “But networks had a different vision.

“They all wanted this ugly cat-fight scenario,” Fleming said.

So now it sounds like they’ll do it themselves. The show doesn’t have network backing yet.

