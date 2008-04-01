White Label Video Sharer Reality Digital Raises $6.3 Million. Now It Has To Fight YouTube

SF-based Reality Digital, which powers user-generated video features for MTV Networks, Travel Channel and Lonely Planet, raised a $6.5 million series B round from OpenVew Venture Partners, according to TechCrunch. That’s on top of a $2 million series A individual investors in November 2005.



Reality Digital provides the technology to allow sites to run their own mini YouTubes with video upload and community features. The company’s “white-label” approach was a wise departure from its initial business: operator of early YouTube (GOOG) roadkill Clipshack.com. Unfortunately for Reality Digital (not to mention Twistage, VSocial and Brightcove), YouTube is getting into the “white label” video business as well and is already powering video for Electronic Arts (ERTS). Probably safe to assume Viacom’s MTV will stay in Reality Digital’s corner. Will anyone else?

