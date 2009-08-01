Reality Check: Most People Don't Care About How Apple Treats iPhone Developers

The latest flame-up of backlash against Apple (AAPL) and the iPhone continues, with two relatively “important” tech people recently deciding to dump their iPhones and take shots at Apple.

Obviously not ideal. But the good news for Apple is that their problems are not problems that normal, mainstream consumers have — and will not materially affect Apple’s sales or subscriber retention.

Specifically, the problems stem from Apple’s decision to reject Google’s (GOOG) official app for its invite-only Google Voice Internet phone service from the iPhone App Store; to remove other Google Voice apps; and to continue to treat some of its developers like dog crap.

The result:

Long-time Mac indie software bigwig Steven Frank is dumping his iPhone for a Palm Pre and “not buying any future iPhone OS based devices” because the “iPhone ecosystem is toxic, and I can’t participate any more until it is fixed.” In a long, thoughtful essay, he argues that “we’ve moved on from ‘working out the kinks’ to good old-fashioned getting fucked.”

Blog mogul Michael Arrington is also dumping his iPhone and will use a Google Android phone because Apple and AT&T won’t let him use Google Voice.

The bad news for Apple is that at some point, this backlash will make it off the pages of TechCrunch and The Business Insider onto a mainstream site that normal people read, like Yahoo or USA Today. That’s the kind of bad attention that Apple doesn’t want.

The good news for Apple is that the reasons this backlash exists are completely meaningless to most normal people. That doesn’t make it right. But it should not affect peoples’ purchasing habits or their enjoyment of the iPhone’s standard features.

