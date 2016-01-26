A 19-year-old artist is baffling people on Instagram with his insanely realistic drawings

Sushant Rane is a 19-year-old artist from India. Over the last few months, he’s grown his Instagram following to 42,000, just by drawing household objects.
The reason: his drawings are so realistic-looking that you feel like you can reach out and touch them.
Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda
