What Barbie would look like if she had the body of an average 19-year-old

Lammily is the brainstorm of artist Nickolay Lamm, who was tired of seeing the unattainable body image that Barbie dolls conveyed. Taking the measurements of the average woman, he created his own Barbie, based on the same parameters, but adjusted to the everyday woman. These 3D renders of an early Lammily show just how different and strange Barbie looks when compared to a more human figure.

