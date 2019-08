One artist is reusing one of the most disposable materials to recreate amazingly realistic sculptures. Artist Chie Hitotsuyama is known for using tightly rolled newspaper to create life-size and life-like sculptures of animals. Her convincing wolf, rabbits, rhinos, and apes look like they could almost move.

