DATA SCIENTIST: There's an easy way to tell if one of Trump's tweets came from him or his campaign

@realDonaldTrump has garnered much attention during Donald Trump’s presidential run. Data scientist David Robinson did a deep dive into the Republican nominee’s Twitter account and has concluded that tweets that come from an Android are tweeted from the billionaire himself while tweets from an iPhone are from his staff.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.