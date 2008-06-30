"Real World" Producers To Take Over--And Wreck--"Project Runway"

EW: Project Runway meets…The Real World? Bunim-Murray Prods, the company behind the long-running MTV series and the more recent Living Lohan, is in serious negotiations to take over Runway once it moves from Bravo to Lifetime this fall, according to a key insider. The producing gig opened up in May after Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz of Magical Elves announced they were stepping down from Runway after season 5 (beginning July 16) because they signed an exclusive first-look deal with NBC/Universal. News of their deal came less than a month after Lifetime announced that it nabbed future seasons of Runway away from Bravo. Cutforth and Lipsitz had been responsible for the award-winning Runway since its inception.

We can’t think of a worse producer for Project Runway. Despite Bunim-Murray’s series of hits, what was great about Project Runway was that it seemed different from the scandalous reality series spawned by The Real World and its ilk. This was a show based on hard work and talent not backstabbing and sex. We can only hope Project Runway isn’t in for a hot-tub-filled future.

