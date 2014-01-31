'The Real World' Producers Just Orchestrated The Most Messed Up Twist In The History Of The Show

MTV screenshot ‘What. The. F*ck.’ That was one cast member, Jenny’s, reaction.

There have been 29 seasons of MTV’s hit show, The Real World. The general plot:

“This is the true story of seven strangers, picked to live in a house, work together and have their lives taped, to find out what happens when people stop being polite… and start getting real.”

Sometimes, the producers decide to spice up the story line with an unforeseen twist.

This season in San Francisco, they’ve created a total trainwreck. You can only hope it’s all scripted.

Hint: It’s called “Ex-Plosion.”

