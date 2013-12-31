Real 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Jordan Belfort Is Shopping A Reality Show

Getty Images Entertainment/ Rob Kim Jordan Belfort at the premiere of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’

Jordan Belfort — the real life wild man and scam artist who inspired Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” — is in the process of pitching an uplifting reality show to various networks.

The show sees Belfort, now 51, “stepping in to help others who, like him, have hit rock bottom but still hold out some hope for redemption,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Electus CEO Chris Grant first approached Belfort about the idea, telling THR, “I knew without even seeing a picture of him that he could be a talent both behind and in front of the camera.”

Grant tracked down Belfort, now a motivational speaker based out of Manhattan Beach, Calif., and the two devised a pitch tailored to Belfort’s “unique set of business skills.”

After pitching various networks, interest is already high, says Grant, who adds that several execs described Belfort as “TV Gold.”

Since its Christmas Day release, “Wolf of Wall Street” has grossed over $US34 million at the stateside box office.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.