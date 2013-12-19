Real Guy Named Walter White Gets 12 Years In Federal Prison For Selling Meth

Montana resident Walter Jack White, 53, will spend 12 years in federal prison — 9 years for methamphetamine possession and another 3.5 for a firearms conviction, the Billings Gazette reports.

It’s like “Breaking Bad” in real life.

Similar to the plot of AMC’s hit show, he’s a middle-aged white guy named Walter White who dealt a lot of methamphetamine. The crime came to light when White’s son shot him in their driveway apparently over a drug-related debt.

Soon after, police searched White’s house in March, seizing about four ounces of meth, worth close to $US10,000; two handguns; and more than $US15,000 in cash. Ultimately, a judge held him responsible for 32 pounds of meth.

In court, senior U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy called that amount of meth “extraordinary.”

“30-two-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine coupled with guns and violence is about as serious as you can get,” he told the Gazette.

White pleaded guilty to the charges and apologized. He said dealing meth didn’t match his character and that addiction fuelled his crimes. He claims he tried to get out of the business, but suppliers (not Gustavo Fring) threatened his life.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.