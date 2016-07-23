This is the No. 1 mistake that traders make

We’ve all seen or heard of them, the traders who can’t take their eyes off the market, who wake up in the middle of the night to check stock prices in Asia, who obsess over every basis point move.

And that obsession, for many, is their downfall.

“Whenever I see a prospective manager who says ‘I eat sleep, and drink the markets, it means everything to me’, I know I have a vulnerable person on my hands, I know I am going to be very busy,” Dr. Brett Steenbarger, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behaviour Science at SUNY Upstate Medical University, said in a clip for Real Vision TV.

“By definition their energy level and mood is going to rise and fall with their P&L.”

Real Vision TV has put together a new video series on what it calls investment hacks, focusing on things like how to optimise productivity and the patterns of losing trades.

The series features the likes of authors Don Yaeger and Tim Ferriss, and Jack Schwager, author of the Market Wizards series and cofounder of Fundseeder.

Schwager said that it is all about investing in what you’re comfortable with. If you have a trade size beyond your comfort point, you are going to be vulnerable to making irrational decisions, he said.

You can see a sneak peak of the series below:

