The Real Victims Of The NFL Work Stoppage

Photo: AP

In the war between owners and players, the coaches and front office employees should be treated like women and children. But instead of protecting them, some NFL owners are making them the first victims of the fight.NFL owners have yet to lose a dime over the work stoppage. In fact, almost all of them continue to make stacks of Benjamins with your season-ticket money. Players have lost only their benefits up until this point, because their paychecks come 17 times a year during the season.



But team employees on at least six teams who have nothing to do with the dispute are losing money. Many of these employees are the hardest working, most loyal and least compensated people in their buildings.

