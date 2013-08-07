Here's Why You Shouldn't Trust The Pictures Hotels Post Online - Mexican Resort Edition

Things aren’t always what they seem, especially when it comes to the photographs on hotel websites.
Our friends at hotel review website Oyster.com recently traveled to Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort destination on the west coast of Mexico, to see how hotel properties there differed from their marketing materials.
Oyster’s Jennifer Garfinkel found that the local hotels had a few tricks up their sleeves when it came to selling themselves online.
REALITY: Instead of an attractive lady and a quiet pool, guests will find crowds, kids, and even aerobics classes.
REALITY: 'Our bathroom was cramped and in disrepair,' with a leaky toilet and rusted shower drain, according to Oyster.com's investigator.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.