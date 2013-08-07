Here's Why You Shouldn't Trust The Pictures Hotels Post Online - Mexican Resort Edition

Julie Zeveloff
Marketing copyCourtesy of Oyster.com

Things aren’t always what they seem, especially when it comes to the photographs on hotel websites.

Our friends at hotel review website Oyster.com recently traveled to Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort destination on the west coast of Mexico, to see how hotel properties there differed from their marketing materials.

Oyster’s Jennifer Garfinkel found that the local hotels had a few tricks up their sleeves when it came to selling themselves online.

FANTASY: Las Palmas By The Sea seems like a romantic getaway.

REALITY: This hot tub scene is somewhat less romantic than the one in the hotel's photo.

FANTASY: Hotel Portonovo's rooftop pool looks endless.

REALITY: Nice photo crop. The pool is less impressive here.

FANTASY: The pool at the Hilton Puerto Vallarta Resort looks positively tranquil.

REALITY: Instead of an attractive lady and a quiet pool, guests will find crowds, kids, and even aerobics classes.

FANTASY: Krystal Puerto Vallarta appears to be a zen escape.

REALITY: Big crowds, fewer palm trees, and highrise hotels in the distance.

FANTASY: Everyone's a model at Las Palmas By The Sea.

REALITY: Regular folks, not beach babes.

FANTASY: The vibrant scenery at Playa Conchas Chinas.

REALITY: The scenery is still lovely, but not quite so blinding in real life.

FANTASY: The bathroom at the Plaza Pelicanos Grand Beach Resort is aglow.

REALITY: This bathroom is nice, but where's the golden aura?

FANTASY: It's hard to tell how big the gym is at Hotel Portonovo from this website photo.

REALITY: Now we know it's tiny.

FANTASY: Playa Conchas Chinas' website shows a spacious, sparkling bathroom.

REALITY: 'Our bathroom was cramped and in disrepair,' with a leaky toilet and rusted shower drain, according to Oyster.com's investigator.

Looking for travel inspiration?

