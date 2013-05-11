Watch Users Edit Wikipedia Articles In Real Time On This Interactive Map

Wikipedia, the most ubiquitous encyclopedia website on the Internet, is maintained by a large group of users who are constantly making edits to articles in order to keep them up-to-date.



Now you can watch those edits unfold in real time, thanks to Stephen LaPorte and Mahmoud Hashemi, who built a live, interactive map showing which articles are being edited right now – and where they are being edited from.

In the past few minutes, someone in Chino (California, United States) edited “Lance Armstrong” and someone in London (Ontario, Canada) edited “Newton South High School.”

Click here to check out the Wikipedia Recent Changes Map >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.