Real-Time Ad Platform AppNexus Poaches Another Googler

Real-time ad platform AppNexus picked up a new Director of Sales from Google, the company announced today.



Lauren Nemeth was a sales team manager for Google’s DoubleClick ad network. She follows AppNexus’s president, Michael Rubenstein, who was previously head of DoubleClick’s ad exchange.

AppNexus lets advertisers monitor and adjust ad campaigns on the fly.

“My focus going forward is to demystify the complex process of real-time advertising across the Internet and help our clients transform into the masters of this emerging medium,” Lauren said in a statement.

AppNexus is one of our 20 hot NYC startups to watch. Click here to see the other 19 →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.