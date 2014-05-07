The Real Story Behind A Major Scene In Last Night's 'Louie' Premiere

FX/’Louie’ ‘There was a young, very rich woman who just found me amusing and took me home to her apartment in the Upper East Side,’ Louis admits.

Louis C.K.’s FX comedy “Louie” debuted its season 4 last night with a bang.

In one scene, C.K.’s character goes home with a wealthy model, played by Yvonne Strahovski, after performing at a charity event. It all goes horribly awry when she tries to tickle him and he reflexively punches her in the eye.

In real life, the story kind of happened to the actual Louis C.K.

The comedian explained to Vulture:

“The only truth in that is when I was younger living in New York. When you’re single in New York, you get into all kinds of weird situations. And I once did a really fancy benefit on the Upper East Side, not in the Hamptons … I wasn’t dressed properly and I did poorly. And there was a young, very rich woman who just found me amusing and took me home to her apartment in the Upper East Side. And there were pictures. Her dad was an astronaut. That part is true … And so she kind of had her way with me. I was in my 20s. Like, now that would never happen, but in your 20s, it will happen now and again. And then she just [said], ‘Let yourself out.’ That was all I ever saw of her … But I do get very upset when people tickle me.”

As for what Strahovski thought of her “Louie” role, she tells Vulture: “It was slightly terrifying because … it’s a little weird. And I haven’t seen the episode so I can’t speak to how it turned out, but because it was terrifying it was something I had to do.”

