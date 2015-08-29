Here's the real story behind Martin Luther King Jr.'s greatest moment

“I have a dream … ” We all know the words that start the famous speech.

But Martin Luther King Jr.’s crowning moment may never have happened without one of the largest protests ever — the March on Washington on August 28, 1963.

After growing backlash against blacks in the South, King and five others planned the event, a peaceful demonstration to end segregation and promote equal rights.

King crafted his famous speech specifically for the 250,000 people who would gather in the nation’s capital that day.

But King didn't listen. His words that day became the most important political speech of the 20th century, according to a study by the University of Wisconsin. Screenshot via New York Times Source: University of Wisconsin

