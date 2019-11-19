The real story behind 'Ford v. Ferrari'

- “Ford v. Ferrari” tells the story of a historic rivalry between the two automakers after a deal between the two went bad.
- Henry Ford retaliated by attempting to be Ferrari in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most prestigious automobile race in the world, and one that Ferrari had won the last five years.
- Here’s the real story behind the historic race and some details that didn’t make it to the big screen.
