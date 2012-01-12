WHOOPS: A Spanish Goalie Didn't realise A Player Was Right Behind Him And Let In An Easy Goal

Goal keepers dropping the ball in front of them to kick it forward after stopping a goal may be one of the most average and mundane things to happen on the pitch.



Don’t tell that to Real Sociedad’s Enaut Zubikarai, though. After doing just that without realising Mallorca’s Gonzalo Castro was still behind him, he allowed what is easily one of the most embarrassing goals you’ll ever see.

Watch, as Castro swipes the ball from Zubikarai and shoots it into the empty net (via Dirty Tackle).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.