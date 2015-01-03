Psychiatrist Reveals 5 Ways To Have Healthy And Meaningful Relationships

Now that most of communication is accomplished through virtual channels, it is easy to lose sight of our real face-to-face relationships.
UCLA clinical professor of psychiatry Dr. Dan Siegel gives his five tips for keeping it real in the virtual-driven world we now live in.
Produced by Justin Gmoser ; Additional camera by Alana Kakoyiannis
