Psychiatrist Reveals 5 Ways To Have Healthy And Meaningful Relationships

Justin Gmoser

Now that most of communication is accomplished through virtual channels, it is easy to lose sight of our real face-to-face relationships.

UCLA clinical professor of psychiatry Dr. Dan Siegel gives his five tips for keeping it real in the virtual-driven world we now live in. 

Produced by Justin Gmoser ; Additional camera by Alana Kakoyiannis

