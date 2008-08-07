Real Reason Chace Crawford Switched Agencies: Cash

Today Nikki Finke follows up her report about Chace Crawford trying to find another agency, suggesting that he’s hoping CAA can get him more money from Gossip Girl. Apparently, CW president Dawn Ostroff doesn’t want to pay one member of the ensemble cast to be paid more than the others. But if anyone can get Chace what he wants, it’s probably the uber-powerful CAA.



Which is likely why he signed with them, today.

THR: Chace Crawford, one of the breakout stars of television’s “Gossip Girl,” has signed with CAA for representation.

Seems like Chace, or his handlers at least, know what they’re doing when it comes to agency representation.

