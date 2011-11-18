Some Lucky Disney Fan Is Going To Get To Live In The House From 'Up'

A full-scale replica of the house in the Pixar/Disney movie “Up” has been built in Herriman, Utah. The iconic home was brilliantly recreated with an amazing attention to detail by custom builders. Blair Bangerter of Bangerter Homes said: “I was just watching the movie, and thought, ‘We build houses kind of like that, ‘” and after receiving the go-ahead from Disney, they started recreating Carl and Ellie’s house. The house has 2,800 square feet and an expected asking price of $390,000. On weekends, the house will be decorated with balloons, but, unlike the animated version, it will remain on the ground.



