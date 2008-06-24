It's Not Just The Ads: Real People Don't Like Office, Vista (MSFT)

We sometimes get accused of reflexively bashing Microsoft (MSFT), and we take the charge sort-of seriously. Are we being too hard on Steve Ballmer and company, just because it’s the easy thing to do? After all, we’re a Mac shop, and those Mac/PC ads are so funny…



Then we read reports like the one we just got from Goldman Sachs, whose analysts have just chatted with a real live Microsoft customer — the “CIO of a large manufacturing company”. Here’s what he had to say about Redmond’s current offerings:

Our CIO spoke about his current pains upgrading to Office 2007 and how integration complications have forced him to push back his completion date to 1Q09 from 3Q08. Another negative for Microsoft was that our CIO panelist has not begun his upgrade to Vista, as he does not see incremental value beyond XP. To the extent customers see little incremental value in upgrades, we believe this must eventually result in a degradation of Microsoft Enterprise Agreement pricing.

We know what you’re thinking: Goldman is just highlighting a negative report to support a bear call on Microsoft. That’s what we thought too — until we learned that Goldman is long MSFT.

