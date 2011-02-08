Real Page Numbers Coming To The Kindle!

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Amazon just announced a bunch of minor tweaks coming to the Kindle e-reader software, which you can try out now.Among them: Real page numbers! (No longer just Kindle “location” information.)



Amazon explains…

“Our customers have told us they want real page numbers that match the page numbers in print books so they can easily reference and cite passages, and read alongside others in a book club or class.

Rather than add page numbers that don’t correspond to print books, which is how page numbers have been added to e-books in the past, we’re adding real page numbers that correspond directly to a book’s print edition. We’ve already added real page numbers to tens of thousands of Kindle books, including the top 100 bestselling books in the Kindle Store that have matching print editions and thousands more of the most popular books.

Page numbers will also be available on our free “Buy Once, Read Everywhere” Kindle apps in the coming months.”

