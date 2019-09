Perennial digital also-ran Real Networks fired 100 people last week, or about 5% of its workforce, according to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. 35 were based in Seattle, the rest in Europe and Asia. Not clear which of Real’s many struggling businesses they worked for.

