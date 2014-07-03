America's REAL Most Expensive Colleges

Peter Jacobs
Most Expensive Colleges GraphicSkye Gould/Business InsiderHarvey Mudd College is the most expensive school in the country, charging freshmen $US64,527.

Every year, college costs are rapidly rising higher and higher, with many schools now charging more than $US60,000 for one year’s education.

A list recently released by the Department of Education charts the highest tuition in the country. Unfortunately, the tuition numbers used in the rankings are two years old, and fail to show the full cost of attending college.

We’ve compiled a list of the colleges that are charging the most for tuition, required fees, and room and board for the 2014-15 academic year. These numbers are solely what you would pay directly to the school, so you’re still going to have to cover books, travel, and beer, as well as a health care plan.

Click through to see what the most expensive colleges in America are charging their students, and see how they compared to last year’s list. For schools that didn’t offer a flat total on their website, we added up the fees that a typical first year student would incur.

Jill Comoletti contributed research to this article.

#20 Bard College at Simon's Rock

Total Cost: $US61,490

Tuition and Fees: $US48,292

Room and Board: $US13,198

Department of Education Rank: 13

2013 BI Rank: 9

#19 Wesleyan University

Total Cost: $US61,498

Tuition and Fees: $US48,272

Room and Board: $US13,226

Department of Education Rank: 5

2013 BI Rank: 6

#18 Fordham University

Total Cost: $US61,588

Tuition and Fees: $US45,623

Room and Board: $US15,965

Department of Education Rank: N/A

2013 BI Rank: 13

#17 Northwestern University

Total Cost: $US61,640

Tuition and Fees: $US47,251

Room and Board: $US14,389

Department of Education Rank: 47

2013 BI Rank: 20

#12 Oberlin College

Total Cost: $US61,788

Tuition and Fees: $US48,682

Room and Board: $US13,106

Department of Education Rank: 17

2013 BI Rank: 18

#11 Johns Hopkins University

Total Cost: $US61,806

Tuition and Fees: $US47,560

Room and Board: $US14,246

Department of Education Rank: 62

2013 BI Rank: 12

#10 Trinity College

Total Cost: $US61,806

Tuition and Fees: $US49,106

Room and Board: $US12,700

Department of Education Rank: 8

2013 BI Rank: 11

#8 University of Southern California

Total Cost: $US62,031

Tuition and Fees: $US48,697

Room and Board: $US13,334

Department of Education Rank: 27

2013 BI Rank: 15

#6 Sarah Lawrence College

Total Cost: $US63,472

Tuition and Fees: $US50,780

Room and Board: $US12,105

Department of Education Rank: 3

2013 BI Rank: 5

#4 New York University

Total Cost: $US63,472

Tuition and Fees: $US46,690

Room and Board: $US16,782

Department of Education Rank: N/A

2013 BI Rank: 1

#3 University of Chicago

Total Cost: $US63,585

Tuition and Fees: $US49,380

Room and Board: $US14,205

Department of Education Rank: 9

2013 BI Rank: 8

#2 Bard College

Total Cost: $US63,626

Tuition and Fees: $US49,854

Room and Board: $US13,772

Department of Education Rank: 19

2013 BI Rank: 3

#1 Harvey Mudd College

Total Cost: $US64,527

Tuition and Fees: $US48,694

Room and Board: $US15,833

Department of Education Rank: 30

2013 BI Rank: 2

Want to make sure that high price tag is worth it?

The 10 Best Careers Right Now For Recent College Graduates >>

FOLLOW US! Check Out BI Colleges On Facebook >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.