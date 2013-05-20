Here's The Latest Look At The 'Real' Mega Bears

This is a chart that people don’t much look at these days.



It’s updated semi-regularly by Doug Short, and it compares the great US bear market (starting in 2000) with the great Nikkei bear and the Great Depression bear.

For a while all 3 were looking very similarly, but at this point it’s clear. The US has broken away from history, and with stocks hitting new highs, doesn’t even vaguely resemble the past ones.

Doug Short

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.